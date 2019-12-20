Critical Comparison: OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) vs. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares are down more than -50.17% this year and recently decreased -1.96% or -$0.03 to settle at $1.50. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), on the other hand, is up 43.65% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $20.60 and has returned 3.99% during the past week.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect OPK to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CSIQ is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, CSIQ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 14.25% for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ). OPK’s ROI is -6.60% while CSIQ has a ROI of 8.90%. The interpretation is that CSIQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than OPK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. OPK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.04. Comparatively, CSIQ’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, OPK’s free cash flow was -0% while CSIQ converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OPK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. OPK has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.10 for CSIQ. This means that OPK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OPK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 1.75 for CSIQ. CSIQ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OPK trades at a P/B of 0.54, and a P/S of 1.09, compared to a forward P/E of 6.84, a P/B of 0.93, and a P/S of 0.38 for CSIQ. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. OPK is currently priced at a -63.68% to its one-year price target of 4.13. Comparatively, CSIQ is -14.84% relative to its price target of 24.19. This suggests that OPK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. OPK has a beta of 2.24 and CSIQ’s beta is 2.05. CSIQ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. OPK has a short ratio of 14.09 compared to a short interest of 3.92 for CSIQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CSIQ.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) beats OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CSIQ higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. Finally, CSIQ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.