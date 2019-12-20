Critical Comparison: McDermott International, Inc. (MDR) vs. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) shares are down more than -85.38% this year and recently decreased -11.44% or -$0.12 to settle at $0.96. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), on the other hand, is down -80.06% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.99 and has returned 1.53% during the past week.

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, PRTY is expected to grow at a 9.40% annual rate. All else equal, PRTY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 1.97% for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY). MDR’s ROI is -54.90% while PRTY has a ROI of 8.00%. The interpretation is that PRTY’s business generates a higher return on investment than MDR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MDR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.82. Comparatively, PRTY’s free cash flow per share was -0.98. On a percent-of-sales basis, MDR’s free cash flow was -2.22% while PRTY converted -3.81% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. MDR has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 1.20 for PRTY. This means that PRTY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MDR trades at a forward P/E of 1.24, and a P/S of 0.02, compared to a forward P/E of 1.84, a P/B of 0.24, and a P/S of 0.08 for PRTY. MDR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MDR is currently priced at a -86.32% to its one-year price target of 7.02. Comparatively, PRTY is -61.21% relative to its price target of 5.13. This suggests that MDR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MDR has a beta of 2.92 and PRTY’s beta is 1.13. PRTY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MDR has a short ratio of 4.91 compared to a short interest of 4.18 for PRTY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PRTY.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) beats McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PRTY has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, MDR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, PRTY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.