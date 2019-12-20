Critical Comparison: HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) vs. Lennox International Inc. (LII)

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) shares are down more than -29.32% this year and recently increased 7.98% or $0.13 to settle at $1.76. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII), on the other hand, is up 8.91% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $238.36 and has returned -8.22% during the past week.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HPR to grow earnings at a 31.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LII is expected to grow at a 11.99% annual rate. All else equal, HPR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.62% for Lennox International Inc. (LII). HPR’s ROI is 4.30% while LII has a ROI of 45.60%. The interpretation is that LII’s business generates a higher return on investment than HPR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. HPR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.63. Comparatively, LII’s free cash flow per share was +4.66. On a percent-of-sales basis, HPR’s free cash flow was -0.03% while LII converted 4.62% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LII is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. HPR has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.20 for LII. This means that LII can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HPR trades at a P/B of 0.33, and a P/S of 0.81, compared to a forward P/E of 20.26, and a P/S of 2.48 for LII. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HPR is currently priced at a -49.13% to its one-year price target of 3.46. Comparatively, LII is -1.76% relative to its price target of 242.64. This suggests that HPR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. HPR has a beta of 3.38 and LII’s beta is 0.86. LII’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. HPR has a short ratio of 20.71 compared to a short interest of 6.00 for LII. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LII.

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) beats HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LII is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, LII has better sentiment signals based on short interest.