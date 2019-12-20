Critical Comparison: Ford Motor Company (F) vs. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are up more than 23.01% this year and recently decreased -1.36% or -$0.13 to settle at $9.41. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), on the other hand, is down -4.06% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $24.55 and has returned 16.52% during the past week.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect F to grow earnings at a -4.02% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Ford Motor Company (F) has an EBITDA margin of 6.39%. This suggests that F underlying business is more profitable F’s ROI is 1.30% while TBPH has a ROI of -56.70%. The interpretation is that F’s business generates a higher return on investment than TBPH’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. F’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.08. Comparatively, TBPH’s free cash flow per share was -0.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, F’s free cash flow was 7.62% while TBPH converted -0.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, F is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. F has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 3.30 for TBPH. This means that TBPH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

F trades at a forward P/E of 7.26, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 0.24, compared to a P/S of 22.52 for TBPH. F is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. F is currently priced at a -6.74% to its one-year price target of 10.09. Comparatively, TBPH is -24.85% relative to its price target of 32.67. This suggests that TBPH is the better investment over the next year.

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. F has a beta of 1.07 and TBPH’s beta is 1.79. F’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. F has a short ratio of 2.81 compared to a short interest of 10.75 for TBPH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for F.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) beats Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TBPH is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TBPH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, TBPH is more undervalued relative to its price target.