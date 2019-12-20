Critical Comparison: Facebook, Inc. (FB) vs. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares are up more than 57.19% this year and recently increased 1.76% or $3.56 to settle at $206.06. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV), on the other hand, is down -60.25% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $4.38 and has returned 8.15% during the past week.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FB to grow earnings at a 17.98% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CDEV is expected to grow at a -8.11% annual rate. All else equal, FB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.31% for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV). FB’s ROI is 25.80% while CDEV has a ROI of 5.90%. The interpretation is that FB’s business generates a higher return on investment than CDEV’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.57. Comparatively, CDEV’s free cash flow per share was -0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, FB’s free cash flow was 8.02% while CDEV converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. FB has a current ratio of 4.70 compared to 0.60 for CDEV. This means that FB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.31 for CDEV. CDEV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FB trades at a forward P/E of 22.52, a P/B of 6.26, and a P/S of 8.95, compared to a forward P/E of 14.55, a P/B of 0.36, and a P/S of 1.41 for CDEV. FB is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FB is currently priced at a -13.52% to its one-year price target of 238.27. Comparatively, CDEV is -33.54% relative to its price target of 6.59. This suggests that CDEV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. FB has a beta of 1.06 and CDEV’s beta is 1.84. FB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. FB has a short ratio of 2.01 compared to a short interest of 2.72 for CDEV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FB.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) beats Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FB is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, FB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.