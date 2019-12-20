Critical Comparison: Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) vs. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares are up more than 1.76% this year and recently decreased -0.69% or -$0.48 to settle at $69.39. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT), on the other hand, is down -47.01% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $8.25 and has returned 13.95% during the past week.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) are the two most active stocks in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect XOM to grow earnings at a 2.73% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UNIT is expected to grow at a 6.30% annual rate. All else equal, UNIT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 93.36% for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT). XOM’s ROI is 4.80% while UNIT has a ROI of 10.10%. The interpretation is that UNIT’s business generates a higher return on investment than XOM’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. XOM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.22. Comparatively, UNIT’s free cash flow per share was +1.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, XOM’s free cash flow was -0.32% while UNIT converted 21.63% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UNIT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. XOM has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 0.20 for UNIT. This means that XOM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

XOM trades at a forward P/E of 18.36, a P/B of 1.56, and a P/S of 1.14, compared to a P/S of 1.49 for UNIT. XOM is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. XOM is currently priced at a -11.45% to its one-year price target of 78.36. Comparatively, UNIT is 14.42% relative to its price target of 7.21. This suggests that XOM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. XOM has a beta of 1.00 and UNIT’s beta is 1.10. XOM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. XOM has a short ratio of 3.33 compared to a short interest of 11.34 for UNIT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XOM.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) beats Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UNIT higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UNIT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,