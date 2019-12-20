Critical Comparison: EQT Corporation (EQT) vs. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (ASRT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares are down more than -43.52% this year and recently increased 5.23% or $0.53 to settle at $10.67. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT), on the other hand, is down -67.87% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.16 and has returned -5.69% during the past week.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, ASRT is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, ASRT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EQT’s ROI is -12.60% while ASRT has a ROI of 13.30%. The interpretation is that ASRT’s business generates a higher return on investment than EQT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EQT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.71. Comparatively, ASRT’s free cash flow per share was -0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, EQT’s free cash flow was -3.98% while ASRT converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ASRT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. EQT has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.60 for ASRT. This means that EQT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EQT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.47 versus a D/E of 1.47 for ASRT. ASRT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EQT trades at a forward P/E of 72.09, a P/B of 0.25, and a P/S of 0.64, compared to a forward P/E of 1.59, a P/B of 0.34, and a P/S of 0.45 for ASRT. EQT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. EQT is currently priced at a -24.38% to its one-year price target of 14.11. Comparatively, ASRT is -63.41% relative to its price target of 3.17. This suggests that ASRT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. EQT has a beta of 0.56 and ASRT’s beta is 1.83. EQT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. EQT has a short ratio of 3.56 compared to a short interest of 5.63 for ASRT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EQT.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) beats EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ASRT higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ASRT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, ASRT is more undervalued relative to its price target.