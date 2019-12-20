Critical Comparison: Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) vs. Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares are up more than 14.70% this year and recently increased 0.63% or $0.43 to settle at $68.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN), on the other hand, is up 59.61% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $69.83 and has returned -3.67% during the past week.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) and Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CL to grow earnings at a 1.03% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AAXN is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, AAXN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.27% for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN). CL’s ROI is 45.60% while AAXN has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that CL’s business generates a higher return on investment than AAXN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.54. Comparatively, AAXN’s free cash flow per share was +0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, CL’s free cash flow was 2.98% while AAXN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CL has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 3.10 for AAXN. This means that AAXN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CL trades at a forward P/E of 22.83, and a P/S of 3.78, compared to a forward P/E of 54.68, a P/B of 8.16, and a P/S of 8.67 for AAXN. CL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CL is currently priced at a -4.56% to its one-year price target of 71.53. Comparatively, AAXN is -8.6% relative to its price target of 76.40. This suggests that AAXN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CL has a beta of 0.70 and AAXN’s beta is 0.78. CL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CL has a short ratio of 3.68 compared to a short interest of 11.48 for AAXN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CL.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) beats Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CL is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.