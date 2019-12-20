Critical Comparison: Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) vs. Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares are down more than -27.02% this year and recently decreased -0.96% or -$0.08 to settle at $8.24. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), on the other hand, is down -30.46% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $4.11 and has returned -10.07% during the past week.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CRZO to grow earnings at a 27.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PBI is expected to grow at a -13.00% annual rate. All else equal, CRZO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.25% for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI). CRZO’s ROI is 17.60% while PBI has a ROI of 9.10%. The interpretation is that CRZO’s business generates a higher return on investment than PBI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CRZO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, PBI’s free cash flow per share was +0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, CRZO’s free cash flow was -2.17% while PBI converted 1.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PBI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CRZO has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 1.10 for PBI. This means that PBI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CRZO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.30 versus a D/E of 121.24 for PBI. PBI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CRZO trades at a forward P/E of 3.52, a P/B of 0.57, and a P/S of 0.77, compared to a forward P/E of 6.27, a P/B of 27.40, and a P/S of 0.21 for PBI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CRZO is currently priced at a -31.45% to its one-year price target of 12.02. Comparatively, PBI is -25.27% relative to its price target of 5.50. This suggests that CRZO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CRZO has a beta of 2.14 and PBI’s beta is 2.02. PBI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CRZO has a short ratio of 3.99 compared to a short interest of 13.39 for PBI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CRZO.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) beats Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRZO is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CRZO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, CRZO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CRZO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.