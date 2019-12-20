Critical Comparison: Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) vs. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) shares are up more than 12.28% this year and recently increased 1.49% or $0.13 to settle at $8.87. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO), on the other hand, is up 10.07% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $14.32 and has returned 2.14% during the past week.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) and Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect BBD to grow earnings at a 17.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SHO is expected to grow at a 19.90% annual rate. All else equal, SHO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 29.92% for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BBD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.32. Comparatively, SHO’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, BBD’s free cash flow was -4.18% while SHO converted 3.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SHO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BBD trades at a forward P/E of 10.20, a P/B of 1.95, compared to a forward P/E of 38.70, a P/B of 1.30, and a P/S of 2.84 for SHO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BBD is currently priced at a -15.68% to its one-year price target of 10.52. Comparatively, SHO is 1.34% relative to its price target of 14.13. This suggests that BBD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BBD has a short ratio of 1.91 compared to a short interest of 2.56 for SHO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BBD.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) beats Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SHO has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.