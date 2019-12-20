Critical Comparison: AT&T Inc. (T) vs. Civeo Corporation (CVEO)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares are up more than 36.41% this year and recently increased 0.49% or $0.19 to settle at $38.93. Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO), on the other hand, is down -12.59% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.25 and has returned 30.21% during the past week.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect T to grow earnings at a 4.18% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CVEO is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, CVEO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 18.42% for Civeo Corporation (CVEO). T’s ROI is 5.90% while CVEO has a ROI of -6.70%. The interpretation is that T’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVEO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. T’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.34. Comparatively, CVEO’s free cash flow per share was +0.12. On a percent-of-sales basis, T’s free cash flow was 1.45% while CVEO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, T is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. T has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.40 for CVEO. This means that CVEO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. T’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.90 versus a D/E of 0.87 for CVEO. T is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

T trades at a forward P/E of 10.82, a P/B of 1.56, and a P/S of 1.56, compared to a P/B of 0.47, and a P/S of 0.40 for CVEO. T is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. T is currently priced at a -0.23% to its one-year price target of 39.02. Comparatively, CVEO is -61.54% relative to its price target of 3.25. This suggests that CVEO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. T has a beta of 0.58 and CVEO’s beta is 3.90. T’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. T has a short ratio of 3.45 compared to a short interest of 0.93 for CVEO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CVEO.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) beats AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CVEO generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CVEO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CVEO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CVEO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.