Critical Comparison: Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) vs. MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares are down more than -71.96% this year and recently increased 21.50% or $0.09 to settle at $0.51. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI), on the other hand, is up 14.50% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $2.29 and has returned 0.44% during the past week.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) and MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) are the two most active stocks in the Waste Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AQMS to grow earnings at a 35.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 10.61% for MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI). AQMS’s ROI is -58.70% while MGI has a ROI of 0.90%. The interpretation is that MGI’s business generates a higher return on investment than AQMS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AQMS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.21. Comparatively, MGI’s free cash flow per share was -0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, AQMS’s free cash flow was -0.27% while MGI converted -0.69% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AQMS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AQMS trades at a P/B of 0.51, and a P/S of 5.90, compared to a P/S of 0.10 for MGI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AQMS is currently priced at a -94.33% to its one-year price target of 9.00. Comparatively, MGI is -31.23% relative to its price target of 3.33. This suggests that AQMS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AQMS has a beta of 0.82 and MGI’s beta is 2.69. AQMS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AQMS has a short ratio of 11.12 compared to a short interest of 2.12 for MGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MGI.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) beats Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MGI is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, MGI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.