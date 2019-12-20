Critical Comparison: Antero Resources Corporation (AR) vs. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares are down more than -68.05% this year and recently increased 4.53% or $0.13 to settle at $3.00. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), on the other hand, is down -26.74% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $11.78 and has returned -9.03% during the past week.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has an EBITDA margin of 5.64%. This suggests that AR underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.60. Comparatively, RUBY’s free cash flow per share was -0.47.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AR has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 9.80 for RUBY. This means that RUBY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.50 versus a D/E of 0.00 for RUBY. AR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AR trades at a P/B of 0.12, and a P/S of 0.22, compared to a P/B of 3.04, for RUBY. AR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AR is currently priced at a -22.68% to its one-year price target of 3.88. Comparatively, RUBY is -45.03% relative to its price target of 21.43. This suggests that RUBY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AR has a short ratio of 3.86 compared to a short interest of 25.72 for RUBY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AR.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) beats Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. RUBY is more profitable and has lower financial risk. RUBY is more undervalued relative to its price target.