Critical Comparison: Ambev S.A. (ABEV) vs. Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) shares are up more than 19.64% this year and recently increased 0.21% or $0.01 to settle at $4.69. Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), on the other hand, is down -59.68% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $7.87 and has returned -8.70% during the past week.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) and Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Brewers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ABEV to grow earnings at a 6.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, QRTEA is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, QRTEA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 10.39% for Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, ABEV’s free cash flow was 0% while QRTEA converted 1.65% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QRTEA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ABEV trades at a forward P/E of 23.45, a P/B of 4.75, compared to a forward P/E of 4.03, a P/B of 0.71, and a P/S of 0.25 for QRTEA. ABEV is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ABEV is currently priced at a -6.39% to its one-year price target of 5.01. Comparatively, QRTEA is -46.35% relative to its price target of 14.67. This suggests that QRTEA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ABEV has a short ratio of 0.97 compared to a short interest of 7.68 for QRTEA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ABEV.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) beats Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QRTEA has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, QRTEA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, QRTEA is more undervalued relative to its price target.