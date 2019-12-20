Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) Go Head-to-head

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) shares are down more than -38.38% this year and recently increased 0.31% or $0.02 to settle at $6.55. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), on the other hand, is down -65.75% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.00 and has returned 4.01% during the past week.

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CNDT to grow earnings at a -12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. CNDT’s ROI is -6.40% while BLCM has a ROI of -91.50%. The interpretation is that CNDT’s business generates a higher return on investment than BLCM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CNDT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, BLCM’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, CNDT’s free cash flow was -0.31% while BLCM converted -1.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CNDT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CNDT has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.40 for BLCM. This means that CNDT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CNDT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.81 versus a D/E of 30.42 for BLCM. BLCM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CNDT trades at a forward P/E of 11.12, a P/B of 0.74, and a P/S of 0.30, compared to a P/B of 33.33, and a P/S of 23.27 for BLCM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CNDT is currently priced at a -18.13% to its one-year price target of 8.00. Comparatively, BLCM is -79.59% relative to its price target of 4.90. This suggests that BLCM is the better investment over the next year.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CNDT has a short ratio of 4.66 compared to a short interest of 2.21 for BLCM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BLCM.

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CNDT generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CNDT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,