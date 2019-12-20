Comparison Analysis Of Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) and At Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI)

The shares of Liberty Global Plc have increased by more than 5.57% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.78% or $0.59 and now trades at $21.79. The shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), has slumped by -35.21% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $23.39 and have been able to report a change of 5.84% over the past one week.

The stock of Liberty Global Plc and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. LBTYK has an EBITDA margin of 26.88%, this implies that the underlying business of LBTYK is more profitable. These figures suggest that LBTYK ventures generate a higher ROI than that of AERI.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, LBTYK’s free cash flow per share is a positive 2.7, while that of AERI is negative -0.16.

LBTYK currently trades at a P/B of 1.00, and a P/S of 0.83 while AERI trades at a P/B of 5.08, and a P/S of 17.83. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, LBTYK is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of LBTYK is currently at a -30.83% to its one-year price target of 31.50. Looking at its rival pricing, AERI is at a -43.72% relative to its price target of 41.56.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), LBTYK is given a 1.50 while 1.90 placed for AERI. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for AERI stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for LBTYK is 2.58 while that of AERI is just 12.35. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for LBTYK stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. defeats that of Liberty Global Plc when the two are compared, with AERI taking 2 out of the total factors that were been considered. AERI happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, AERI is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for AERI is better on when it is viewed on short interest.