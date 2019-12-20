Comparison Analysis Of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) and At BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)

The shares of Jumia Technologies AG have decreased by more than -77.77% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.28% or $0.18 and now trades at $5.66. The shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV), has jumped by 58.57% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $16.19 and have been able to report a change of -1.52% over the past one week.

The stock of Jumia Technologies AG and BrightView Holdings, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of JMIA is -341.50% while that of BV is 4.80%. These figures suggest that BV ventures generate a higher ROI than that of JMIA.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, JMIA’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of BV is positive 2.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for JMIA is 3.20 and that of BV is 1.70. This implies that it is easier for JMIA to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than BV. The debt ratio of JMIA is 0.04 compared to 0.89 for BV. BV can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than JMIA.

JMIA currently trades at a P/B of 1.61, and a P/S of 2.55 while BV trades at a forward P/E of 12.82, a P/B of 1.30, and a P/S of 0.73. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, BV is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of JMIA is currently at a -56.69% to its one-year price target of 13.07. Looking at its rival pricing, BV is at a -18.03% relative to its price target of 19.75.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), JMIA is given a 2.50 while 2.00 placed for BV. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for JMIA stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for JMIA is 4.88 while that of BV is just 11.31. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for JMIA stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Jumia Technologies AG defeats that of BrightView Holdings, Inc. when the two are compared, with JMIA taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. JMIA happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, JMIA is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for JMIA is better on when it is viewed on short interest.