Comparing Top Moving Stocks AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), SITO Mobile, Ltd. (SITO)

The shares of AstraZeneca PLC have increased by more than 29.65% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.55% or $0.27 and now trades at $49.24. The shares of SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO), has slumped by -66.67% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.30 and have been able to report a change of -8.45% over the past one week.

The stock of AstraZeneca PLC and SITO Mobile, Ltd. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that AZN will grow it’s earning at a 17.50% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to SITO which will have a positive growth at a 30.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of SITO implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. AZN has an EBITDA margin of 0.83%, this implies that the underlying business of AZN is more profitable. The ROI of AZN is 10.90% while that of SITO is -141.60%. These figures suggest that AZN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SITO.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, AZN’s free cash flow per share is a negative -2.02.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for AZN is 0.90 and that of SITO is 0.90. This implies that it is easier for AZN to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than SITO. The debt ratio of AZN is 1.49 compared to 0.18 for SITO. AZN can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SITO.

AZN currently trades at a forward P/E of 23.90, a P/B of 10.61, and a P/S of 5.35 while SITO trades at a P/B of 1.20, and a P/S of 0.18. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, AZN is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of AZN is currently at a -4.48% to its one-year price target of 51.55. Looking at its rival pricing, SITO is at a -86.67% relative to its price target of 2.25.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), AZN is given a 1.50 while 2.00 placed for SITO. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for SITO stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for AZN is 2.12 while that of SITO is just 15.80. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for AZN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of AstraZeneca PLC defeats that of SITO Mobile, Ltd. when the two are compared, with AZN taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. AZN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, AZN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for AZN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.