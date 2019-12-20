Comparing Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) and AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) shares are up more than 99.35% this year and recently increased 1.15% or $0.28 to settle at $24.72. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), on the other hand, is down -17.77% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.00 and has returned 26.17% during the past week.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) and AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are the two most active stocks in the General Building Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) has an EBITDA margin of 9.38%. This suggests that SUM underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SUM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.98. Comparatively, AZRX’s free cash flow per share was -0.17.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. SUM has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 0.60 for AZRX. This means that SUM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SUM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.37 versus a D/E of 0.59 for AZRX. SUM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SUM trades at a forward P/E of 26.13, a P/B of 2.02, and a P/S of 1.30, compared to a P/B of 7.65, for AZRX. SUM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SUM is currently priced at a -3.06% to its one-year price target of 25.50. Comparatively, AZRX is -82.76% relative to its price target of 5.80. This suggests that AZRX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SUM has a short ratio of 9.20 compared to a short interest of 1.69 for AZRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AZRX.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) beats Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. AZRX is more profitable. In terms of valuation, AZRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, AZRX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AZRX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.