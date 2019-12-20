Comparing Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT)

Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) shares are up more than 686.49% this year and recently increased 0.17% or $0.01 to settle at $5.82. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), on the other hand, is up 44.26% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $21.38 and has returned 2.59% during the past week.

Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, RCKT is expected to grow at a 10.80% annual rate. All else equal, RCKT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SSI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.80. Comparatively, RCKT’s free cash flow per share was -0.35.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SSI has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 11.10 for RCKT. This means that RCKT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SSI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.23 versus a D/E of 0.19 for RCKT. SSI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SSI trades at a P/B of 1.03, and a P/S of 0.12, compared to a P/B of 4.65, for RCKT. SSI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SSI is currently priced at a 482% to its one-year price target of 1.00. Comparatively, RCKT is -40.84% relative to its price target of 36.14. This suggests that RCKT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SSI has a beta of 1.75 and RCKT’s beta is 2.81. SSI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SSI has a short ratio of 2.14 compared to a short interest of 22.15 for RCKT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SSI.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) beats Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. RCKT , generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. RCKT is more undervalued relative to its price target.