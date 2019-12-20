Comparing Sprint Corporation (S) and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB)

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) shares are down more than -9.11% this year and recently increased 0.76% or $0.04 to settle at $5.29. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), on the other hand, is down -25.00% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $5.55 and has returned 2.21% during the past week.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, PACB is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, PACB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Sprint Corporation (S) has an EBITDA margin of 26.63%. This suggests that S underlying business is more profitable S’s ROI is 0.70% while PACB has a ROI of -78.40%. The interpretation is that S’s business generates a higher return on investment than PACB’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. S’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, PACB’s free cash flow per share was -0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, S’s free cash flow was -0.98% while PACB converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PACB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. S has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.50 for PACB. This means that PACB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. S’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.45 versus a D/E of 0.30 for PACB. S is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

S trades at a P/B of 0.84, and a P/S of 0.66, compared to a P/B of 16.82, and a P/S of 10.13 for PACB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. S is currently priced at a -17.73% to its one-year price target of 6.43. Comparatively, PACB is -24.8% relative to its price target of 7.38. This suggests that PACB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. S has a beta of 0.24 and PACB’s beta is 1.71. S’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. S has a short ratio of 6.22 compared to a short interest of 11.03 for PACB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for S.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) beats Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. S is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, S is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, S has better sentiment signals based on short interest.