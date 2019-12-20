Comparing Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) and Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) shares are down more than -16.42% this year and recently increased 42.31% or $3.52 to settle at $11.84. Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR), on the other hand, is down -8.46% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $19.38 and has returned 3.80% during the past week.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect RAD to grow earnings at a -3.69% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EQNR is expected to grow at a 8.10% annual rate. All else equal, EQNR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has an EBITDA margin of 1.6%. This suggests that RAD underlying business is more profitable RAD’s ROI is -10.20% while EQNR has a ROI of 12.80%. The interpretation is that EQNR’s business generates a higher return on investment than RAD’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. RAD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -7.00. Comparatively, EQNR’s free cash flow per share was +1.82. On a percent-of-sales basis, RAD’s free cash flow was -1.78% while EQNR converted 7.63% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EQNR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. RAD has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.30 for EQNR. This means that RAD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RAD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.03 versus a D/E of 0.70 for EQNR. RAD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RAD trades at a P/B of 0.65, and a P/S of 0.03, compared to a forward P/E of 9.90, a P/B of 1.57, and a P/S of 0.91 for EQNR. RAD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. RAD is currently priced at a 89.44% to its one-year price target of 6.25. Comparatively, EQNR is -18.61% relative to its price target of 23.81. This suggests that EQNR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. RAD has a beta of 1.73 and EQNR’s beta is 1.01. EQNR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. RAD has a short ratio of 5.81 compared to a short interest of 1.97 for EQNR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EQNR.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) beats Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EQNR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RAD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EQNR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EQNR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.