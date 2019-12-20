Comparing Nokia Corporation (NOK) and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) shares are down more than -38.32% this year and recently decreased -0.28% or -$0.01 to settle at $3.59. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), on the other hand, is down -31.62% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $2.44 and has returned -5.06% during the past week.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NOK to grow earnings at a 13.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NOK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, OGI’s free cash flow per share was -0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, NOK’s free cash flow was -0.21% while OGI converted -0.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OGI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NOK trades at a forward P/E of 13.60, a P/B of 1.26, and a P/S of 0.80, compared to for OGI. NOK is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. NOK is currently priced at a -22.96% to its one-year price target of 4.66.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NOK has a short ratio of 1.43 compared to a short interest of 2.65 for OGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NOK.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) beats Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. OGI is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,