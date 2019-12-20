Comparing Noble Corporation plc (NE) and Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) shares are down more than -54.96% this year and recently increased 9.26% or $0.1 to settle at $1.18. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), on the other hand, is up 6.53% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $38.81 and has returned -0.05% during the past week.

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NE to grow earnings at a 2.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LAZ is expected to grow at a 4.20% annual rate. All else equal, LAZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 23.31% for Lazard Ltd (LAZ). NE’s ROI is -10.30% while LAZ has a ROI of 22.60%. The interpretation is that LAZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than NE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. NE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.38. Comparatively, LAZ’s free cash flow per share was +1.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, NE’s free cash flow was -8.74% while LAZ converted 5.31% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LAZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.10 versus a D/E of 2.74 for LAZ. LAZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NE trades at a P/B of 0.08, and a P/S of 0.26, compared to a forward P/E of 10.27, a P/B of 6.92, and a P/S of 1.66 for LAZ. NE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NE is currently priced at a -39.8% to its one-year price target of 1.96. Comparatively, LAZ is -2.36% relative to its price target of 39.75. This suggests that NE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NE has a beta of 2.46 and LAZ’s beta is 1.71. LAZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NE has a short ratio of 5.88 compared to a short interest of 4.75 for LAZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LAZ.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) beats Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LAZ higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, NE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, LAZ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.