Comparing Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) and Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares are up more than 54.50% this year and recently increased 8.04% or $0.23 to settle at $3.09. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), on the other hand, is down -85.58% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $0.71 and has returned -16.01% during the past week.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) and Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NBR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, ZFGN’s free cash flow per share was -0.22.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NBR has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 5.10 for ZFGN. This means that ZFGN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NBR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.56 versus a D/E of 0.29 for ZFGN. NBR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NBR trades at a P/B of 0.48, and a P/S of 0.42, compared to a P/B of 0.45, for ZFGN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. NBR is currently priced at a 18.39% to its one-year price target of 2.61. Comparatively, ZFGN is -83.83% relative to its price target of 4.39. This suggests that ZFGN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. NBR has a beta of 2.83 and ZFGN’s beta is -0.50. ZFGN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. NBR has a short ratio of 3.65 compared to a short interest of 1.23 for ZFGN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZFGN.

Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) beats Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ZFGN has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ZFGN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, ZFGN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ZFGN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.