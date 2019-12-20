Comparing Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) and Mylan N.V. (MYL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) shares are up more than 2.74% this year and recently increased 0.11% or $0.01 to settle at $8.99. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL), on the other hand, is down -29.27% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $19.38 and has returned -1.52% during the past week.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ITUB to grow earnings at a 9.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MYL is expected to grow at a 4.40% annual rate. All else equal, ITUB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. ITUB’s ROI is 7.00% while MYL has a ROI of 3.50%. The interpretation is that ITUB’s business generates a higher return on investment than MYL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ITUB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.22. Comparatively, MYL’s free cash flow per share was +0.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, ITUB’s free cash flow was -5.15% while MYL converted 3.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MYL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ITUB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.24 versus a D/E of 1.14 for MYL. ITUB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ITUB trades at a forward P/E of 11.31, a P/B of 2.77, and a P/S of 2.36, compared to a forward P/E of 4.30, a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 0.90 for MYL. ITUB is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ITUB is currently priced at a -13.22% to its one-year price target of 10.36. Comparatively, MYL is -24.91% relative to its price target of 25.81. This suggests that MYL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ITUB has a beta of 0.77 and MYL’s beta is 1.72. ITUB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ITUB has a short ratio of 0.78 compared to a short interest of 3.44 for MYL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ITUB.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) beats Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MYL is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MYL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MYL is more undervalued relative to its price target.