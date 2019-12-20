Comparing Intel Corporation (INTC) and Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are up more than 23.50% this year and recently increased 1.38% or $0.79 to settle at $57.96. Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK), on the other hand, is up 64.46% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $7.45 and has returned 14.62% during the past week.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect INTC to grow earnings at a 7.04% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CRK is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, CRK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 54.33% for Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK). INTC’s ROI is 20.60% while CRK has a ROI of 5.70%. The interpretation is that INTC’s business generates a higher return on investment than CRK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. INTC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.05. Comparatively, CRK’s free cash flow per share was -0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, INTC’s free cash flow was 6.45% while CRK converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INTC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. INTC has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.70 for CRK. This means that INTC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. INTC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.39 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CRK. INTC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

INTC trades at a forward P/E of 12.39, a P/B of 3.43, and a P/S of 3.57, compared to a forward P/E of 7.89, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 2.21 for CRK. INTC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. INTC is currently priced at a 2.24% to its one-year price target of 56.69. Comparatively, CRK is -6.64% relative to its price target of 7.98. This suggests that CRK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. INTC has a beta of 0.91 and CRK’s beta is 1.35. INTC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. INTC has a short ratio of 3.14 compared to a short interest of 6.28 for CRK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INTC.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) beats Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRK generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CRK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CRK is more undervalued relative to its price target.