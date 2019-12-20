Comparing Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) and Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) shares are up more than 46.39% this year and recently increased 0.30% or $0.4 to settle at $133.55. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL), on the other hand, is down -71.70% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $2.40 and has returned -1.23% during the past week.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) and Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect IR to grow earnings at a 10.31% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) has an EBITDA margin of 14.76%. This suggests that IR underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. IR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.88. Comparatively, SNDL’s free cash flow per share was -0.64.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. IR has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.10 for SNDL. This means that IR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. IR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 0.64 for SNDL. IR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

IR trades at a forward P/E of 19.20, a P/B of 4.46, and a P/S of 1.97, compared to a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 5.82 for SNDL. IR is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. IR is currently priced at a -3.27% to its one-year price target of 138.06. Comparatively, SNDL is -57.97% relative to its price target of 5.71. This suggests that SNDL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. IR has a short ratio of 1.75 compared to a short interest of 1.94 for SNDL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IR.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) beats Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. IR is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. Finally, IR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.