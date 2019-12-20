Comparing Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR)

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) shares are down more than -80.45% this year and recently increased 5.28% or $0.04 to settle at $0.70. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR), on the other hand, is down -73.50% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $0.16 and has returned -8.36% during the past week.

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect HCR to grow earnings at a -1.42% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) has an EBITDA margin of 10.91%. This suggests that HCR underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. HCR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.09. Comparatively, RTTR’s free cash flow per share was -0.25.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. HCR has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.00 for RTTR. This means that HCR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HCR trades at a P/B of 0.17, and a P/S of 0.11, compared to for RTTR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. HCR is currently priced at a -42.15% to its one-year price target of 1.21. Comparatively, RTTR is -97.71% relative to its price target of 7.00. This suggests that RTTR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. HCR has a beta of 1.82 and RTTR’s beta is 1.01. RTTR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. HCR has a short ratio of 10.10 compared to a short interest of 0.07 for RTTR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RTTR.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) beats Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. RTTR is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RTTR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, RTTR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, RTTR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.