Comparing Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) shares are down more than -36.86% this year and recently increased 4.35% or $2.02 to settle at $48.50. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), on the other hand, is down -44.44% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $2.10 and has returned 11.70% during the past week.

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, CRNT is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, CRNT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.58% for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT). GRUB’s ROI is 4.60% while CRNT has a ROI of 18.40%. The interpretation is that CRNT’s business generates a higher return on investment than GRUB’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GRUB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.58. Comparatively, CRNT’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, GRUB’s free cash flow was 5.27% while CRNT converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GRUB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. GRUB has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 2.10 for CRNT. This means that GRUB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GRUB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.33 versus a D/E of 0.11 for CRNT. GRUB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GRUB trades at a forward P/E of 220.45, a P/B of 2.95, and a P/S of 3.52, compared to a forward P/E of 28.00, a P/B of 1.03, and a P/S of 0.57 for CRNT. GRUB is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GRUB is currently priced at a 26.73% to its one-year price target of 38.27. Comparatively, CRNT is -40% relative to its price target of 3.50. This suggests that CRNT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GRUB has a beta of 1.20 and CRNT’s beta is 1.26. GRUB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GRUB has a short ratio of 4.94 compared to a short interest of 4.98 for CRNT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GRUB.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) beats Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRNT has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CRNT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CRNT is more undervalued relative to its price target.