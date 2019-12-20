Comparing GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) and Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares are up more than 1.84% this year and recently decreased -2.75% or -$0.33 to settle at $11.65. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), on the other hand, is down -10.60% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $68.90 and has returned 4.92% during the past week.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EAF to grow earnings at a -5.65% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ALB is expected to grow at a 11.10% annual rate. All else equal, ALB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 24.72% for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). EAF’s ROI is 91.70% while ALB has a ROI of 14.10%. The interpretation is that EAF’s business generates a higher return on investment than ALB’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. EAF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.64. Comparatively, ALB’s free cash flow per share was -0.80. On a percent-of-sales basis, EAF’s free cash flow was 9.77% while ALB converted -2.51% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EAF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. EAF has a current ratio of 3.60 compared to 1.40 for ALB. This means that EAF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

EAF trades at a forward P/E of 5.19, and a P/S of 1.80, compared to a forward P/E of 13.99, a P/B of 1.90, and a P/S of 2.12 for ALB. EAF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EAF is currently priced at a -22.33% to its one-year price target of 15.00. Comparatively, ALB is -5.62% relative to its price target of 73.00. This suggests that EAF is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. EAF has a short ratio of 9.73 compared to a short interest of 10.74 for ALB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EAF.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) beats Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EAF generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EAF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EAF is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EAF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.