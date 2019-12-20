Comparing First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) and Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) shares are up more than 84.72% this year and recently decreased -2.33% or -$0.26 to settle at $10.88. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII), on the other hand, is up 24.38% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $15.05 and has returned 11.73% during the past week.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) and Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) are the two most active stocks in the Silver industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AG to grow earnings at a 46.80% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 6.11% for Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, OII’s free cash flow per share was -0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, AG’s free cash flow was 0% while OII converted -0.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AG trades at a forward P/E of 155.43, a P/B of 3.33, and a P/S of 6.52, compared to a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 0.76 for OII. AG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AG is currently priced at a 14.05% to its one-year price target of 9.54. Comparatively, OII is -10.84% relative to its price target of 16.88. This suggests that OII is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AG has a short ratio of 5.40 compared to a short interest of 2.28 for OII. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OII.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) beats First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OII is growing fastly and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, OII is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, OII is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OII has better sentiment signals based on short interest.