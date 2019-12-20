Comparing FGL Holdings (FG) and PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) shares are up more than 54.95% this year and recently increased 5.74% or $0.56 to settle at $10.32. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF), on the other hand, is down -4.32% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $31.26 and has returned 2.59% during the past week.

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) and PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FG to grow earnings at a 16.89% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PBF is expected to grow at a 8.56% annual rate. All else equal, FG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 2.59% for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF). FG’s ROI is 2.90% while PBF has a ROI of 7.00%. The interpretation is that PBF’s business generates a higher return on investment than FG’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.55. Comparatively, PBF’s free cash flow per share was +2.64. On a percent-of-sales basis, FG’s free cash flow was 0.02% while PBF converted 1.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PBF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.22 versus a D/E of 0.69 for PBF. PBF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FG trades at a forward P/E of 6.56, a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 1.66, compared to a forward P/E of 6.78, a P/B of 1.25, and a P/S of 0.16 for PBF. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FG is currently priced at a 4.56% to its one-year price target of 9.87. Comparatively, PBF is -22.49% relative to its price target of 40.33. This suggests that PBF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. FG has a beta of 0.91 and PBF’s beta is 1.60. FG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FG has a short ratio of 5.44 compared to a short interest of 3.50 for PBF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PBF.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) beats FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PBF is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. PBF is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PBF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.