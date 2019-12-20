Comparing Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) and G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares are down more than -21.84% this year and recently decreased -1.00% or -$0.19 to settle at $18.75. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII), on the other hand, is up 21.19% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $33.80 and has returned 12.55% during the past week.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, GIII is expected to grow at a 3.10% annual rate. All else equal, GIII’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 8.92% for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII). FSLY’s ROI is 36.20% while GIII has a ROI of 11.70%. The interpretation is that FSLY’s business generates a higher return on investment than GIII’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FSLY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, GIII’s free cash flow per share was -1.63. On a percent-of-sales basis, FSLY’s free cash flow was -0.01% while GIII converted -2.53% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FSLY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FSLY has a current ratio of 5.60 compared to 2.40 for GIII. This means that FSLY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FSLY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.11 versus a D/E of 0.54 for GIII. GIII is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FSLY trades at a P/B of 6.74, and a P/S of 9.55, compared to a forward P/E of 11.16, a P/B of 1.28, and a P/S of 0.51 for GIII. FSLY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FSLY is currently priced at a -28.19% to its one-year price target of 26.11. Comparatively, GIII is 9.99% relative to its price target of 30.73. This suggests that FSLY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FSLY has a short ratio of 2.07 compared to a short interest of 9.70 for GIII. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FSLY.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) beats G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FSLY generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. FSLY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FSLY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.