Comparing Eros International Plc (EROS) and QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) shares are down more than -62.12% this year and recently decreased -2.18% or -$0.07 to settle at $3.14. QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN), on the other hand, is up 18.61% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $40.86 and has returned -1.30% during the past week.

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) and QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) are the two most active stocks in the Movie Production, Theaters industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect EROS to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, QGEN is expected to grow at a 8.08% annual rate. All else equal, EROS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EROS’s ROI is -47.70% while QGEN has a ROI of 4.80%. The interpretation is that QGEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than EROS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, EROS’s free cash flow was 0% while QGEN converted 4.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QGEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. EROS has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 2.40 for QGEN. This means that QGEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EROS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 0.71 for QGEN. QGEN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EROS trades at a forward P/E of 10.40, a P/B of 0.56, and a P/S of 1.62, compared to a forward P/E of 27.50, a P/B of 3.75, and a P/S of 6.27 for QGEN. EROS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. EROS is currently priced at a -33.89% to its one-year price target of 4.75. Comparatively, QGEN is 17.65% relative to its price target of 34.73. This suggests that EROS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. EROS has a beta of -0.09 and QGEN’s beta is 0.98. EROS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. EROS has a short ratio of 2.02 compared to a short interest of 2.72 for QGEN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EROS.

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) beats QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EROS is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EROS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EROS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EROS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.