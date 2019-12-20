Comparing Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) and SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI)

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) shares are up more than 1.68% this year and recently decreased -1.01% or -$0.29 to settle at $28.42. SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI), on the other hand, is down -12.98% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $4.09 and has returned 9.95% during the past week.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NVST to grow earnings at a -0.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SRCI is expected to grow at a 6.03% annual rate. All else equal, SRCI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 42.11% for SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI). NVST’s ROI is 4.70% while SRCI has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that SRCI’s business generates a higher return on investment than NVST’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NVST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.60. Comparatively, SRCI’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, NVST’s free cash flow was 3.35% while SRCI converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NVST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NVST has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.60 for SRCI. This means that NVST can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NVST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.41 versus a D/E of 0.41 for SRCI. NVST is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NVST trades at a forward P/E of 16.62, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 1.64, compared to a forward P/E of 5.86, a P/B of 0.58, and a P/S of 1.45 for SRCI. NVST is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NVST is currently priced at a -12.71% to its one-year price target of 32.56. Comparatively, SRCI is -35.39% relative to its price target of 6.33. This suggests that SRCI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NVST has a short ratio of 4.24 compared to a short interest of 4.29 for SRCI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NVST.

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI) beats Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SRCI has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SRCI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SRCI is more undervalued relative to its price target.