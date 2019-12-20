Comparing CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) and ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) shares are up more than 25.94% this year and recently decreased -0.58% or -$0.11 to settle at $18.74. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), on the other hand, is up 217.42% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $34.63 and has returned 4.06% during the past week.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) and ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are the two most active stocks in the Accident & Health Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CNO to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. CNO’s ROI is -2.20% while CCXI has a ROI of -117.10%. The interpretation is that CNO’s business generates a higher return on investment than CCXI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CNO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.14. Comparatively, CCXI’s free cash flow per share was -0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, CNO’s free cash flow was 3.99% while CCXI converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CNO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CNO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.83 versus a D/E of 0.32 for CCXI. CNO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CNO trades at a forward P/E of 9.21, a P/B of 0.63, and a P/S of 0.75, compared to a P/B of 32.67, and a P/S of 60.40 for CCXI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CNO is currently priced at a -0.85% to its one-year price target of 18.90. Comparatively, CCXI is -24.72% relative to its price target of 46.00. This suggests that CCXI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CNO has a beta of 1.29 and CCXI’s beta is 2.19. CNO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CNO has a short ratio of 3.79 compared to a short interest of 3.25 for CCXI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCXI.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) beats ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CNO is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CNO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,