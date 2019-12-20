Comparing Citigroup Inc. (C) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares are up more than 50.21% this year and recently increased 0.36% or $0.28 to settle at $78.20. American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT), on the other hand, is up 41.73% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $224.20 and has returned 6.92% during the past week.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect C to grow earnings at a 13.48% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMT is expected to grow at a 22.80% annual rate. All else equal, AMT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Citigroup Inc. (C) has an EBITDA margin of 77.76%. This suggests that C underlying business is more profitable C’s ROI is 8.50% while AMT has a ROI of 7.60%. The interpretation is that C’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. C’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, AMT’s free cash flow per share was +0.61. On a percent-of-sales basis, C’s free cash flow was 0% while AMT converted 3.63% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

C’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.34 versus a D/E of 4.10 for AMT. AMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

C trades at a forward P/E of 9.29, a P/B of 0.98, and a P/S of 2.24, compared to a forward P/E of 49.34, a P/B of 18.94, and a P/S of 12.75 for AMT. C is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. C is currently priced at a -7.66% to its one-year price target of 84.69. Comparatively, AMT is -1.14% relative to its price target of 226.79. This suggests that C is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. C has a beta of 1.81 and AMT’s beta is 0.40. AMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. C has a short ratio of 1.61 compared to a short interest of 2.66 for AMT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for C.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) beats American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. C is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, C is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, C is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, C has better sentiment signals based on short interest.