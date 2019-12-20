Comparing Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shares are down more than -27.27% this year and recently increased 0.21% or $0.01 to settle at $4.72. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), on the other hand, is up 76.37% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $235.46 and has returned 5.08% during the past week.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CPE to grow earnings at a 20.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NVDA is expected to grow at a 12.50% annual rate. All else equal, CPE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 30.4% for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). CPE’s ROI is 6.90% while NVDA has a ROI of 32.50%. The interpretation is that NVDA’s business generates a higher return on investment than CPE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CPE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, NVDA’s free cash flow per share was +2.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPE’s free cash flow was -0.01% while NVDA converted 12.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NVDA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CPE has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 8.40 for NVDA. This means that NVDA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CPE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.48 versus a D/E of 0.00 for NVDA. CPE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CPE trades at a forward P/E of 4.33, a P/B of 0.44, and a P/S of 1.77, compared to a forward P/E of 32.55, a P/B of 12.81, and a P/S of 14.39 for NVDA. CPE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CPE is currently priced at a -39.1% to its one-year price target of 7.75. Comparatively, NVDA is 1.14% relative to its price target of 232.80. This suggests that CPE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CPE has a beta of 1.51 and NVDA’s beta is 2.04. CPE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CPE has a short ratio of 5.00 compared to a short interest of 1.06 for NVDA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NVDA.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) beats NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CPE is growing fastly and is more profitable. In terms of valuation, CPE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CPE is more undervalued relative to its price target.