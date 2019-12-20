Comparing Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares are down more than -54.23% this year and recently increased 3.65% or $0.08 to settle at $2.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), on the other hand, is up 23.99% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $7.08 and has returned 2.76% during the past week.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, SIRI is expected to grow at a 6.90% annual rate. All else equal, SIRI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 16.9% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ACB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, SIRI’s free cash flow per share was +0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, ACB’s free cash flow was -0.12% while SIRI converted 6.92% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SIRI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ACB trades at a P/B of 0.66, compared to a forward P/E of 27.44, and a P/S of 4.31 for SIRI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ACB has a short ratio of 7.10 compared to a short interest of 10.02 for SIRI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ACB.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) beats Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SIRI , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.