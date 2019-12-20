Comparing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares are up more than 181.82% this year and recently decreased -3.03% or -$0.6 to settle at $19.22. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), on the other hand, is down -8.61% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $32.95 and has returned -1.55% during the past week.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, ROL is expected to grow at a 8.20% annual rate. All else equal, ROL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 17.29% for Rollins, Inc. (ROL).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AUPH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.17. Comparatively, ROL’s free cash flow per share was +0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, AUPH’s free cash flow was -3.95% while ROL converted 2.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ROL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AUPH trades at a P/B of 14.65, and a P/S of 5819.67, compared to a forward P/E of 41.39, a P/B of 13.39, and a P/S of 5.57 for ROL. AUPH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AUPH is currently priced at a 61.24% to its one-year price target of 11.92. Comparatively, ROL is -7.83% relative to its price target of 35.75. This suggests that ROL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AUPH has a short ratio of 2.95 compared to a short interest of 10.69 for ROL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AUPH.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ROL has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ROL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, ROL is more undervalued relative to its price target.