Comparing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) shares are up more than 157.59% this year and recently increased 6.96% or $0.32 to settle at $4.92. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), on the other hand, is up 29.81% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1356.44 and has returned 0.59% during the past week.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, GOOGL is expected to grow at a 10.11% annual rate. All else equal, GOOGL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 23.12% for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. APTO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.12. Comparatively, GOOGL’s free cash flow per share was +12.51.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. APTO has a current ratio of 7.80 compared to 3.80 for GOOGL. This means that APTO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. APTO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.06 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GOOGL. APTO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

APTO trades at a P/B of 10.04, compared to a forward P/E of 25.07, a P/B of 4.82, and a P/S of 6.04 for GOOGL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. APTO is currently priced at a 0.61% to its one-year price target of 4.89. Comparatively, GOOGL is -7.91% relative to its price target of 1472.99. This suggests that GOOGL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. APTO has a beta of 1.73 and GOOGL’s beta is 1.02. GOOGL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. APTO has a short ratio of 0.36 compared to a short interest of 2.35 for GOOGL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APTO.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. GOOGL higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. GOOGL is more undervalued relative to its price target.