Comparing Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) and Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) shares are up more than 28.33% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.06 to settle at $54.22. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), on the other hand, is down -32.74% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $0.56 and has returned 13.02% during the past week.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) and Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect LNT to grow earnings at a 5.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ALRN is expected to grow at a 2.10% annual rate. All else equal, LNT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) has an EBITDA margin of 41.19%. This suggests that LNT underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. LNT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.92. Comparatively, ALRN’s free cash flow per share was -0.25.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. LNT has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 4.10 for ALRN. This means that ALRN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LNT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.32 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ALRN. LNT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LNT trades at a forward P/E of 22.50, a P/B of 2.61, and a P/S of 3.56, compared to a P/B of 0.69, for ALRN. LNT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LNT is currently priced at a 4.27% to its one-year price target of 52.00. Comparatively, ALRN is -91.15% relative to its price target of 6.33. This suggests that ALRN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. LNT has a short ratio of 5.73 compared to a short interest of 1.12 for ALRN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ALRN.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) beats Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) on a total of 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ALRN is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ALRN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ALRN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ALRN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.