Comparing 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) shares are down more than -59.04% this year and recently decreased -3.77% or -$0.04 to settle at $1.02. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), on the other hand, is up 24.97% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $37.08 and has returned 3.69% during the past week.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, PBA is expected to grow at a 24.50% annual rate. All else equal, PBA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. XXII’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, PBA’s free cash flow per share was -0.47. On a percent-of-sales basis, XXII’s free cash flow was -0.01% while PBA converted -4.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XXII is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

XXII trades at a P/B of 2.32, and a P/S of 4.74, compared to a forward P/E of 19.31, a P/B of 2.16, for PBA. XXII is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. XXII is currently priced at a -91.13% to its one-year price target of 11.50. Comparatively, PBA is -11.57% relative to its price target of 41.93. This suggests that XXII is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. XXII has a short ratio of 10.91 compared to a short interest of 7.56 for PBA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PBA.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) beats 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PBA has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PBA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, PBA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.