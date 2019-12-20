CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) vs. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Comparing the Communication Equipment Industry’s Most Active Stocks

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares are down more than -15.44% this year and recently decreased -1.35% or -$0.19 to settle at $13.86. Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV), on the other hand, is up 46.97% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $14.77 and has returned 0.37% during the past week.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect COMM to grow earnings at a -0.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VIAV is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, VIAV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 17.75% for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV). COMM’s ROI is 7.20% while VIAV has a ROI of 2.70%. The interpretation is that COMM’s business generates a higher return on investment than VIAV’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. COMM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.43. Comparatively, VIAV’s free cash flow per share was +0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, COMM’s free cash flow was 10.32% while VIAV converted 2.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COMM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. COMM has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 3.20 for VIAV. This means that VIAV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. COMM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 8.37 versus a D/E of 0.00 for VIAV. COMM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

COMM trades at a forward P/E of 6.37, a P/B of 2.22, and a P/S of 0.38, compared to a forward P/E of 19.08, a P/B of 4.78, and a P/S of 2.95 for VIAV. COMM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. COMM is currently priced at a -23.3% to its one-year price target of 18.07. Comparatively, VIAV is -12.86% relative to its price target of 16.95. This suggests that COMM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. COMM has a beta of 1.60 and VIAV’s beta is 1.10. VIAV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. COMM has a short ratio of 3.42 compared to a short interest of 6.88 for VIAV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COMM.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) beats Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. COMM generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, COMM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, COMM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, COMM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.