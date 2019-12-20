Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Go Head-to-head

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares are up more than 28.16% this year and recently increased 1.04% or $0.45 to settle at $43.64. Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), on the other hand, is down -33.40% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $6.92 and has returned -5.21% during the past week.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CMCSA to grow earnings at a 8.95% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has an EBITDA margin of 23.51%. This suggests that CMCSA underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CMCSA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.37. Comparatively, CRON’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, CMCSA’s free cash flow was 1.78% while CRON converted -0.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CMCSA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CMCSA trades at a forward P/E of 12.93, a P/B of 2.54, and a P/S of 1.83, compared to a P/B of 7.41, for CRON. CMCSA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CMCSA is currently priced at a -15.03% to its one-year price target of 51.36.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CMCSA has a short ratio of 4.33 compared to a short interest of 8.11 for CRON. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CMCSA.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) beats Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CMCSA is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, CMCSA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.