Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) vs. KEMET Corporation (KEM): Comparing the Information Technology Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares are down more than -1.21% this year and recently increased 0.63% or $0.39 to settle at $62.71. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM), on the other hand, is up 51.54% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $26.58 and has returned 0.04% during the past week.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CTSH to grow earnings at a 5.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KEM is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, KEM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.66% for KEMET Corporation (KEM). CTSH’s ROI is 17.20% while KEM has a ROI of 25.70%. The interpretation is that KEM’s business generates a higher return on investment than CTSH’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CTSH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.92. Comparatively, KEM’s free cash flow per share was -0.36. On a percent-of-sales basis, CTSH’s free cash flow was 3.12% while KEM converted -1.51% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CTSH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CTSH has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 2.20 for KEM. This means that CTSH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CTSH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 0.47 for KEM. KEM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CTSH trades at a forward P/E of 15.16, a P/B of 3.23, and a P/S of 2.07, compared to a forward P/E of 13.51, a P/B of 2.39, and a P/S of 1.12 for KEM. CTSH is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CTSH is currently priced at a -6.72% to its one-year price target of 67.23. Comparatively, KEM is 4.65% relative to its price target of 25.40. This suggests that CTSH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CTSH has a beta of 1.04 and KEM’s beta is 2.67. CTSH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CTSH has a short ratio of 3.19 compared to a short interest of 5.04 for KEM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CTSH.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) beats KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CTSH is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CTSH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CTSH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.