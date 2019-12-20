Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) vs. Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN): Breaking Down the Industrial Metals & Minerals Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares are up more than 9.49% this year and recently decreased -1.53% or -$0.13 to settle at $8.37. Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), on the other hand, is up 208.95% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $39.70 and has returned -7.97% during the past week.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CLF to grow earnings at a -2.74% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has an EBITDA margin of 22.43%. This suggests that CLF underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CLF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, ARVN’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, CLF’s free cash flow was 2.55% while ARVN converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CLF has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 6.80 for ARVN. This means that ARVN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CLF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.86 versus a D/E of 0.01 for ARVN. CLF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CLF trades at a forward P/E of 10.61, a P/B of 6.29, and a P/S of 1.08, compared to a P/B of 9.68, and a P/S of 74.35 for ARVN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CLF is currently priced at a -0.83% to its one-year price target of 8.44. Comparatively, ARVN is 11.3% relative to its price target of 35.67. This suggests that CLF is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CLF has a short ratio of 8.08 compared to a short interest of 5.15 for ARVN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ARVN.

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) beats Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ARVN is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, ARVN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.