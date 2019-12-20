Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) and Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) Go Head-to-head

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares are up more than 130.84% this year and recently increased 4.66% or $0.11 to settle at $2.47. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN), on the other hand, is up 30.46% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $76.15 and has returned 3.31% during the past week.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, ZEN is expected to grow at a 51.00% annual rate. All else equal, ZEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CLSD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, ZEN’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, CLSD’s free cash flow was -21.92% while ZEN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CLSD has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 1.40 for ZEN. This means that CLSD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CLSD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.03 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ZEN. CLSD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CLSD trades at a P/B of 9.88, and a P/S of 323.90, compared to a forward P/E of 133.60, a P/B of 19.38, and a P/S of 11.17 for ZEN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CLSD is currently priced at a -17.67% to its one-year price target of 3.00. Comparatively, ZEN is -19.03% relative to its price target of 94.05. This suggests that ZEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CLSD has a beta of -0.26 and ZEN’s beta is 1.23. CLSD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CLSD has a short ratio of 1.69 compared to a short interest of 4.02 for ZEN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CLSD.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) beats Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZEN generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. ZEN is more undervalued relative to its price target.