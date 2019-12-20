Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) Go Head-to-head

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX), on the other hand, is up 165.02% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $112.42 and has returned 6.32% during the past week.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) are the two most active stocks in the Gas Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CLNE to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has an EBITDA margin of 13.82%. This suggests that CLNE underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CLNE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, MRTX’s free cash flow per share was -0.87. On a percent-of-sales basis, CLNE’s free cash flow was -0% while MRTX converted -0.27% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLNE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CLNE has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 13.10 for MRTX. This means that MRTX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CLNE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MRTX. CLNE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CLNE trades at a P/B of 0.99, and a P/S of 1.54, compared to a P/B of 10.15, and a P/S of 699.45 for MRTX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CLNE is currently priced at a -60.33% to its one-year price target of 6.00. Comparatively, MRTX is -1.85% relative to its price target of 114.54. This suggests that CLNE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CLNE has a beta of 1.93 and MRTX’s beta is 2.12. CLNE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CLNE has a short ratio of 2.13 compared to a short interest of 7.08 for MRTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CLNE.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) beats Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CLNE is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CLNE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, CLNE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CLNE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.